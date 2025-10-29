CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Mayor LaJan Cephas Bay and City Manager Glenn Steckman have announced that utility shutoffs will be suspended for a two-week period in an effort to help residents struggling financially during the ongoing government shutdown. The City Manager stresses that this is a temporary suspension which does not forgive utility bills, but instead provides a grace period for families in need while the city administration monitors the federal shutdown and its impact on support services in the area.
City leaders advise that City Manager Steckman can be contacted by email, phone, or during public office hours if you need additional support or have special circumstances you would like to be considered. Some other resources officials gave for assistance are:
- The Saint Vincent de Paul Society: 410-228-4770
- One Mission: 410-901-3959 or 443-521-5226
- Delmarva Community Services: 410-901-2991/2996
For more information on state level resources, including housing and energy assistance, visit benefits.maryland.gov.