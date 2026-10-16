CAMDEN, Del. - A Camden man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his 72-year-old girlfriend, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
As WBOC previously reported, Delaware State Police found Marjeanne Lande dead on her living room floor on June 30, 2024, after family members requested a welfare check. Investigators say there was bruising on her head, chest, and arms, and her death was later ruled a homicide.
According to the DOJ, Gregory Bratcher, Lande’s live-in boyfriend, told investigators he hit and grabbed her before leaving her on the floor and leaving the home. He was initially charged with first-degree murder and felony strangulation following his arrest in November 2024.
Bratcher, 66, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced on October 7, according to the DOJ.
"This was a tragic loss,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am grateful to our DOJ team and to our partners in the Delaware State Police for their dedication in this case. I hope it will bring the victim’s family some measure of peace as they heal.”