CAMDEN, Del.- A 34-year-old Camden woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary spree that occurred in the Hartly area.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft complaint. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that a woman had trespassed onto the property and stole items from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Police said troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto additional nearby properties, stole other articles from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
Troopers canvassed the surrounding area and located Misty Gleason outside of a home on Slaughter Station Road. Police determined that Gleason was the suspect involved in the thefts, and she was taken into custody at the scene. A search of Gleason led to the discovery of approximately 274 prescription-only pills that did not belong to her, according to police.
Gleason was transported to Troop 3 and charged with:
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Non-Controlled Prescription Drug – 2 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree – 3 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Gleason was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,110 secured bond.