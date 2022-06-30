Misty Gleason

CAMDEN, Del.- A 34-year-old Camden woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary spree that occurred in the Hartly area.

Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft complaint. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that a woman had trespassed onto the property and stole  items from a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police said troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto additional nearby properties, stole other articles from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.

Troopers canvassed the surrounding area and located Misty Gleason outside of a home on Slaughter Station Road. Police determined that Gleason was the suspect involved in the thefts, and she was taken into custody at the scene. A search of Gleason led to the discovery of approximately 274 prescription-only pills that did not belong to her, according to police. 

Gleason was transported to Troop 3 and charged with:

  • Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Non-Controlled Prescription Drug – 2 counts
  • Theft Under $1,500 – 4 counts
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Criminal Trespass Second Degree – 3 counts
  • Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Gleason was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,110 secured bond.