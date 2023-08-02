CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a box cutter knife on Monday.
Police say Justin Watson, of Camden Wyoming, had a fight with his roommate over internet access on Allabands Mill Road on July 31st. Troopers arrived at the home just before 5:25 p.m. to find a wounded 19-year-old man nearby and learned Watson had allegedly assaulted him with the weapon. The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and later released after being treated for serious injuries.
Watson was arrested and charged with the following:
-Assault Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,000 secured bond.