SALISBURY, Md. - Congressman Andy Harris, a Republican and former Delegate Heather Mizeur, a Democrat have agreed to two debates in their first Congressional District race.
Bill Chambers of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce wants a debate to take place on the lower shore.
"We will proudly host Congressman Harris and candidate Heather Mizeur any place, any time," he said.
Chambers says he will accommodate so voters can hear from the candidates on the issues.
"If he said he was only available at 6:30am on a Saturday we would be ready, we'd have a venue. The format is civil, we want to talk to him about his record and talk to Heather about what she sees as her vision," Chambers said.
But Chambers says the Congressman declined the Salisbury debate offer.
Harris' campaign told WBOC that the Congressman does not plan to be part of the Salisbury debate.
The Congressman was unavailable for an interview on Friday but said in a statement that he already agreed to two debates which he says is "more than in any other Congressional race in Maryland."
Harris' opponent Heather Mizeur says there is nothing democratic about turning down any chance to debate.
"Andy, what are you so afraid of? What are you so afraid of that you are unwilling to stand before us the voters who give you this job and explain to us your ways of thinking, why you vote the way you do?" she said.
Mizeur says there are issues specific to the lower shore that deserve their own debate.
"Maybe what we should do is invite him and say there will be an empty podium if he doesn't show up," she said.
A spokesperson for the Harris campaign told WBOC there are only so many debates each cycle.
The spokesperson said the debate hosted by the League of Women Voters will provide an opportunity to address issues specific to all of the Eastern Shore.