LEWES, Del. - Officials with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry announced several canceled departures today due to high winds from this weekend's nor'easter.
Today's 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. departures from Cape May were canceled. On the other side of the bay, the 8:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. departures from Lewes were canceled.
As of the publishing of this article, there are still a few sailings still scheduled for today. Out of Cape May, the 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. departures are still available. And out of Lewes, officials say departures are still being offered at 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Ferry officials advise checking your preferred method of contact, whether that be email, text or a phone call, for more information if your trip reservation has been impacted. Updates can be found here and on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's social media pages.