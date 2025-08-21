LEWES, Del. - Several Cape May-Lewes Ferry departures have been cancelled as coastal impacts from Hurricane Erin’s passage to our east are still being felt along Delmarva.
According to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s official website, several passages were cancelled earlier of Aug. 21 up to 1:45 p.m. Since then, officials with the Delaware River & Bay Authority have cancelled the following departures due to high winds and rough seas:
-2:30 p.m. departure from Cape May
-4:15 p.m. departure from Lewes
-6:00 p.m. departure from Cape May
-7:45 p.m. departure from Lewes.
Officials say affected customers have been notified.
As weather conditions change hourly, ferry operators say further cancellations are possible and updates will be released.
Hurricane Erin, currently on a track out to sea, brought heavy wind and rough surf to Delmarva's shores throughout Thursday as it passed in the Atlantic.