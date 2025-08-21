DELMARVA - Delmarva’s coastal communities are bracing for the stormy effects of Hurricane Erin passes along the Atlantic Coast to our east.
Beaches from Kent County, Del. to Accomack County, Va. are already being transformed as rough surf lashes the shores.
In Rehoboth Beach, a double red flag advisory is currently active as of 11 a.m. In both Maryland and Virginia, officials with the Assateague Island National Seashore have closed the ovcrsand vehicle areas due to flooding and beach erosion.
Numerous beach patrols along the coast have closed their respective beaches to swimming, surfing, and wading as the rough waters churn and continue to encroach on coastal towns.
“The conditions are deadly,” the Ocean City Beach Patrol said on social media. “Do not enter the water.”
On Wednesday, neighbors in Sussex County communities such as Long Neck and Oak Orchard expressed their flooding concerns to WBOC ahead of the storm’s passage in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Erin is not forecasted to make landfall on Delmarva or the East Coast at large and is currently on a north-eastern track that will carry it out to sea, according to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Still, Delmarva is experiencing the glancing blow from the passage of the storm, with moderate to major coastal flooding. The high-tide cycle will return Thursday evening around sunset. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50+ miles per hour at the beach, triggering wind advisories up and down the coast. Wave heights could reach 10 to 12 feet.
