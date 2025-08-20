OCEAN CITY, Md. - Sunny skies and warm temperatures brought out families to the beaches of Ocean City on Tuesday, but red flags lined the shore as officials kept swimmers out of the water. Hurricane Erin, located off the Atlantic coast, has created dangerous rip currents along the region, prompting beach closures and safety restrictions.
John Wilczek and Brad Diaz, visiting Ocean City for their annual extended family vacation, said they were cautious as Wilczek’s children played near the water.
“We think about rip currents now, it's all over the news, in the back of your mind,” said Wilczek. “I have two little boys. So I constantly have to keep an eye on them because I see that every day. And it's kind of scary actually.”
Ocean City Beach Patrol is enforcing strict limits on water access. Lifeguards are allowing people to wade in up to their knees or waist, but anyone venturing further is quickly called back to shore.
Sergeant Tim Uebel of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, who supervises lifeguards in the south area, explained the reasoning behind the restrictions.
“It’s dangerous just due to the water currents and the conditions,” he said. “You can get your feet wet, but when they start venturing out further, the guards, they’re going to whistle them in and flag them in and tell them the rules of the day.”
Uebel also noted the increasing risk posed by the hurricane.
“With the increase in surf size, that brings in a lot of rip currents. The water is going to be heavy and dangerous. Just to stay safe, heed the lifeguard rules and respect the ocean,” he said.
While Ocean City has lifeguards on duty, Assateague National Seashore does not on the Maryland side. That means there are no restrictions enforced on the beach, and some surfers are taking advantage by paddling out beyond the breakers.
Officials said the restrictions will remain in place until Hurricane Erin moves further offshore and ocean conditions improve. They urge visitors to enjoy the sand, but to exercise caution around the water.
The closures come after heavy rain earlier this week and as the region prepares for the potential impacts of the hurricane, including high surf and strong currents that could continue into the coming days.
For now, lifeguards and officials are reminding the public that the ocean may look inviting, but safety comes first. Families are encouraged to stay out of the water and follow all instructions from beach patrol personnel.