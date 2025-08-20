SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- As of 5:00 p.m., inland Sussex County is under a coastal flood warning. With Hurricane Erin churning offshore, flooding remains a big concern for neighbors in low-lying areas near the water.
On Wednesday, Lagoon Lane in Long Neck was calm. However, neighbors expect the picture to change quickly.
"I would say tomorrow at high tide, this road will be underwater from that drain to the intersection up there," said Mason Nichols.
Nichols said drainage has been a persistent issue. He even shared a video with WBOC showing standing water on the road during a sunny day, a preview of what he expects to be much worse during the storm.
"We'll keep our cars out up on higher ground and I'll move all the stuff up in the garage so it won't get soaked," said Nichols.
In Oak Orchard, neighbors know the risks of flooding all too well. Two years ago, Tropical Storm Ophelia left some of the community's streets under nearly one foot of water.
While Erin is not expected to bring the same impact, neighbors tell WBOC they remain cautious.
"Boy, in the back of our minds we're always thinking that something could happen, but we're hoping it just goes away and doesn't hurt us at all," said Dianne Tobias.
Tobias said one improvement has helped ease some concerns: a new drainage pipe installed within the past two years.
"It's been pretty good here, not too many problems," she said.
People in Oak Orchard hope improved drainage will end the days of trash cans floating down the road, while neighbors in nearby Long Neck are on edge, worrying that poor drainage could spell trouble over the next 24 hours.