GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department has charged a man with multiple offenses after he allegedly crashed a car into the Georgetown Circle over the weekend.
According to police, a Lincoln MKZ was driving east on West Market Street towards the Circle at about 12:30 a.m. on April 14th. Officers say the car was speeding and crashed into the Circle without slowing or stopping. The car struck a curb, launching it into the air and causing it to strike a street sign before landing on a fire hydrant within the Circle, according to authorities.
The Georgetown Police Department says the driver, 50-year-old Daniel Jay Tansky, of Millsboro, was the sole occupant. Tansky was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries from the crash and charged with the following:
-Reckless Driving
-Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
-Unreasonable Speed
The cost of repairs to town property is pending an assessment of damages according to police.
In November of 2023, another car crashed into the Georgetown Circle, damaging the Chad Spicer Memorial. The Memorial was not reported as damaged in the April 14th crash.