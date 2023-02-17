Dover, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a man early Thursday after locating a vehicle stolen from Pennsylvania. The police received a call that the car was located on Carvel Drive in Dover. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen.
Investigators then located Cameron Vincent, 30, of Dover, nearby and allegedly in possession of the stolen vehicle’s keys. A computer check revealed Vincent had a warrant from California for a parole violation. Police arrested Vincent on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Out of State Fugitive. He is being held without bail and is awaiting extraditio