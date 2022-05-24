WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Tuesday vetoed a Delaware House bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational use.
Under current law, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by anyone 21 years of age or older carries a civil penalty of $100. That provision would be eliminated under House Bill 371, which would remove all penalties for possession by a person 21 years of age or older of one ounce or less of marijuana. The bill would also ensure there are no criminal or civil penalties for transfers without remuneration of one ounce or less of marijuana between persons who are 21 years of age or older.
Following his veto of the bill, Carney issued s statement to the Delaware House of Representatives in which he noted that he continues to support the medical marijuana industry in the First State as well as decriminalization of the drug.
"That said, I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.
"I respect the legislative branch's role in this process, and I understand that some hold a different view on this issue," Carney continued. "However, I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times.
"For the reasons stated above, I am hereby vetoing HB 371 by returning it to the House of Representatives without my signature."