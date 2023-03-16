HILLSBORO, Md.- A two-alarm fire in Caroline County did half a million dollars in damage early Thursday morning.
The State Fire Marshal says that a detached garage on Main Street in Hillsboro, caught fire and spread to the home around 2 a.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.
It took 50 firefighters form the Queen Anne - Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company nearly three hours to get the fire under control.
The fire did an estimated $500,000 in damage to the buildings and its contents.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and remains under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.