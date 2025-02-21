JUSTICE/COURT GENERIC GRAPHIC

MGN

GREENSBORO, MD - A Greensboro man has been sentenced to 30 years for the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Enemias Simeon Bautista Perez in April of 2024 after receiving reports of suspected abuse. Perez was arrested on October 24, 2024, following extensive interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection. 

Earlier this month, Perez entered an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor and reckless endangerment. An Alford plea is taken when a suspect acknowledges the evidence against them would likely lead to a conviction, but maintains their innocence. On February 11, 2025, a Caroline County Circuit Court judge sentenced Perez to 30 years behind bars.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you