GREENSBORO, MD - A Greensboro man has been sentenced to 30 years for the sexual abuse of a minor.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Enemias Simeon Bautista Perez in April of 2024 after receiving reports of suspected abuse. Perez was arrested on October 24, 2024, following extensive interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection.
Earlier this month, Perez entered an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor and reckless endangerment. An Alford plea is taken when a suspect acknowledges the evidence against them would likely lead to a conviction, but maintains their innocence. On February 11, 2025, a Caroline County Circuit Court judge sentenced Perez to 30 years behind bars.