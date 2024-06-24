FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was called to investigate a poultry house fire that killed about 28,000 chickens over the weekend.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called to Possum Hill Farms in Federalsburg just before 5:30 a.m. on June 23rd on reports of a fire at a chicken house. It took first responders an 1.5 hours to control the blaze.
Total structural loss is estimated at $400,000, and about 28,000 birds were lost in the fire, according to investigators.
The Fire Marshal says the cause was found to be an electrical failure within the pump room of the chicken house.