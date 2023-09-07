CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for those with information on illegal drug sales.
The sheriff's office says they will offer up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone selling or providing drugs that leads to the death of another.
Those with information can contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515 and ask to speak to a member of the Criminal Investigation Division. All information will be kept strictly confidential. This reward is on going and is offered for any current or future deaths caused by the use of illegal drugs in Caroline County.