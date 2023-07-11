MILLSBORO - Over 30 cats are facing their home being destroyed as developers are set to tear down the forest where they are located.
The “Cat Colony” is currently located in the woods beside BJ’s Wholesale Club in Millsboro. Volunteers from Town Cats of Ocean City, an organization created to protect stray cats, have been working during the day attempting to export these cats to local shelters – where they can receive proper care and possible adoption.
Adrian Story, a volunteer at the organization says they are working against a tight, and ticking, clock – and need more time.
“We need to get this colony out and into safety, or else they're gonna be, I don’t know where they're gonna be, they're not gonna have a home.” said Story.
The current timetable for the takedown of the forest is set in two days, but volunteers are trying to lobby for more time.