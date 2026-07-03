MARYLAND - Maryland's Department of Natural Resources says unlicensed anglers will be free to fish anywhere in the state without a fishing license tomorrow, July 4.
Officials say license-free fishing is for all state residents and visitors. They say the event provides anglers the opportunity to explore the state's diverse fishing without a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.
License-free fishing is offered by the department every year on Independence Day to take advantage of peak summer fishing. Officials say anyone can catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal or nontidal waters of Maryland. Anglers must still follow all current regulations, including size and catch limits that can be found in the department's fishing and crabbing guide here.
The department says anglers are encouraged to catch invasive species like the Chesapeake Channa (or snakeheads) and blue catfish, which are negatively affecting the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. They say both fish are great for eating and even offer recipes for preparing Chesapeake Channa and blue catfish.
The department reminds anglers that outside of free fishing days like July 4 and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a fishing license.