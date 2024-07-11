FELTON, DE - A 37-year-old Centreville, Maryland man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Felton last year.
According to the the Delaware Department of Justice, Steven Smith, of Centreville, shot and killed 36-year-old Charles Kupidlowski from a pickup truck on Reeves Crossing Road in Felton on March 16th, 2023. Investigators said Smith and Kupidlowski had an ongoing feud and Smith had driven to Reeves Crossing Road to confront him. Kupidlowski died at the scene.
Smith was later found in Maryland and extradited to Delaware for the murder trial.
On June 17th, 2024, Smith pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Smith was sentenced 35 years and descending levels of subsequent probation.
"This was excellent work by our prosecutors," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "I am deeply grateful to our team and the Delaware State Police for their hard work in this case, and hope that it brings the victim's family some peace."