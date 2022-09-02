WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
For Tashica Hilliard, Glenn Hilliard's wife, this money offers hope for the future.
"Losing my husband was one of the most devastating things that obviously happened to us, and the money will be such a great help towards my children and their futures," said Hilliard.
She is also appreciative that events like today's, are keeping the memory of her husband alive.
"I think it's awesome that the community is keeping his name alive, you know, for years to come, his name will be kept alive," said Hilliard. "I feel like it's good for my kids to be able to hear, to know that their father didn't die in vain."
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says Corporal Hilliard leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.
"Well, there is nothing that will ever bring Corporal Hilliard back, but one thing I do love about the occasions, it gives us an opportunity to memorialize our brother and truly remember someone who made an indelible impact in our community," said Sheriff Lewis.
Even those who never met Hilliard were moved by today's ceremony.
"There is nothing that warms my heart more than to see the efforts of two departments working together to commemorate the loss of an exceptional individual," said Butler.
An exceptional individual gone, but never forgotten.