LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle last week that claimed the life of a 69-year-old man in Sussex County.
Investigators say a charter bus was driving south in the left lane of Route 13 on Oct. 6 just before 4:30 p.m. near Gordy Road in Laurel. At the same time, a bicyclist was travelling south in the shoulder of the highway, according to police.
DSP says the bicyclist then crossed the southbound lanes in an attempt to enter a dedicated left-turn lane, entering the charter bus's path. Despite efforts to avoid the collision, the charter bus struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, 69-year-old Lawrence Schreiber, of Laurel, was taken to a nearby hospital. Schreiber died days later on Oct. 11, according to DSP.
No one on the charter bus was injured.
DSP continues to investigate the crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.