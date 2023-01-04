EASTON, Md.- The Chesapeake Fire and Ice Festival is returning to Easton in February.
Discover Easton says the two-day, ice carving festival will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 9 p.m.
Larger-than-life sculptures made of solid ice will be on display throughout the historic downtown.
There will be live demonstrations of ice carvings, music, and a free outdoor ice skating rink presented by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year’s line-up also features Cascading Carlos, who will be juggling fire and other props Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
There is no charge to enjoy the sculptures or enjoy the performances.
In conjunction with the festival, retailers and restaurants will be hosting a variety of tasting events, sales, and live music performances.
New this year, a Fire Trail map featuring tasting spots for festival-themed food and spirits and a Snow Trail treasure hunt noting all of the sculptures will be available.