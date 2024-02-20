CHESWOLD, DE - The Cheswold Police Department has announced the arrest of a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection to attempted vehicle thefts and damaged cars in the Cheswold area over the past few weeks.
According to police, officers were called to Noble’s Pond on February 19 on reports of two suspects trying to enter vehicles. Troopers say they found damaged cars and arrested a 13-year-old. The 14-year-old was later seen walking on the road in Noble’s Pond and was also arrested, according to authorities.
Police say a search of the suspects revealed a screwdriver and USB cable that is used to start a car as shown on YouTube for Kia and Hyundai models.
Officers then reviewed town and neighborhood ring cameras to identify the suspects as the ones who had allegedly been attempting to steal numerous vehicles in Cheswold, according to the Cheswold Police Department.
Police said Tuesday warrants would be completed for attempted vehicle theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools, tampering with vehicle, and second degree conspiracy.
The names of the suspects are being withheld due to their age.