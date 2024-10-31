DELMARVA - After 12 years with WBOC, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield is officially retiring.
For more than a decade, award-winning Dan Satterfield has been the weather authority on Delmarva, keeping you in the know and prepared.
“Dan is among the top meteorologists in the country when it comes to television,” Draper Media President Craig Jahelka said.
Satterfield has been on location through hurricanes, blizzards, solar eclipses, and flares of the northern lights to keep neighbors on Delmarva - from Kent County, DE to Accomack County, VA - weather-aware and safe. He has alerted us to flash floods and tornado warnings, icy roads, and everything else Mother Nature has in store on the peninsula.
“We’ve heard from people who tell us that they think they’re alive today because of what Dan Satterfield and WBOC did to give them early warnings,” Jahelka continued.
Though retired to enjoy his love of family, photography, and travel, you can expect to see Dan on the air again - he has happily volunteered to fill in as meteorologist at WBOC when needed.
WBOC and all of Draper Media wish Dan a happy, fulfilling retirement and thank him for his years of service as Delmarva’s most trusted meteorologist. Thank you, Dan!