Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Friday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&