SERIOUS CRASH GENERIC

SNOW HILL, MD - The Snow Hill Police Department says a child was hit by a car and required helicopter transport to a hospital Thursday.

According to investigators, police were called to Maple Street near Market Street on December 5 at about 3 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian crash. There, officers found a child who had been struck by a car and required treatment by EMS on the scene. Maryland State Police Aviation was called to take the child to an advanced care facility due to the nature of the crash, police say. The child’s current status was not immediately clear Friday.

The car’s driver immediately stopped after the crash and has been identified.

Snow Hill Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 410.632.2444.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you