SNOW HILL, MD - The Snow Hill Police Department says a child was hit by a car and required helicopter transport to a hospital Thursday.
According to investigators, police were called to Maple Street near Market Street on December 5 at about 3 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian crash. There, officers found a child who had been struck by a car and required treatment by EMS on the scene. Maryland State Police Aviation was called to take the child to an advanced care facility due to the nature of the crash, police say. The child’s current status was not immediately clear Friday.
The car’s driver immediately stopped after the crash and has been identified.
Snow Hill Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 410.632.2444.