CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced that the Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the Chincoteague Causeway.
Fire company officials had previously posted that this would be necessary if high tides flooded the causeway. They say high tide at the Coast Guard Station is at 9:18 a.m., and water levels will continue to rise.
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