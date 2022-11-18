CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. -- At at town council meeting on Thursday, November 17th, town leaders approved the purchase of two license plate readers. The cameras would keep track of cars going on or off the island.
R.K. Fisher, police chief for the Chincoteague Police Department, believes these would be a great asset for law enforcement.
"It takes a picture of every vehicle that comes on or leaves the island," said Fisher. "But it only alerts us to the fact if there is something illegal with either the person registered with the vehicle or the vehicle itself."
That alert would make it's way to the police department within a matter of seconds.
"We should get that notification within 10 to 15 seconds of the camera actually picking up one of those violations," said Fisher.
Violations can range from an expired plate to an outstanding warrant.
Ocean City implemented similar cameras a few years ago and just last month, it led to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.
The town hopes to place the cameras on the drawbridge, which is the only way on and off the island. The bridge, however, is owned by the state, which means the town would need permission from the Virginia Department of Transportation to do so.
If they don't get permission, Chief Fisher said the plan is still to place them within the vicinity of the bridge so the cameras can capture plates from both sides of traffic.
We spoke with neighbors on the island who declined to be on camera but do worry this may invade on their privacy. Others say this is a smart move for the town.
"If you're on Facebook or Instagram and stuff like that, you’re already giving your privacy away," said Heather Williamson. "When it comes to something like this, I think it's quite alright, they've already gotten more information than they're going to get from your license plate."
Deborah Hennel agrees.
"If it's something else for the toolbox of law enforcement to help, especially on serious issues, I think it's probably a good idea," said Hennel.
The two cameras would cost $10,000 and the funds will come from the public safety account, according to Chief Fisher. The cameras should be up and running sometime next year.