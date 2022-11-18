Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Sandy Point MD, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, and Chester River to Queenstown MD. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&