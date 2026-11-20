CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – A reported threat at Chincoteague Combined School was determined to be fabricated after an investigation by Chincoteague Police, according to the department.
Police said they were notified the morning of Nov. 20 by the school's resource officer about a reported threat involving a shredded note allegedly found in a boys' restroom.
Officers responded and determined the note never existed. Police described the incident as an apparent copycat incident.
Charges are pending against a 15-year-old male juvenile, according to police.
The department thanked Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the investigation.
Police also encouraged families to discuss responsible reporting with their children, while emphasizing that genuine safety concerns should be reported.
The department said it will continue working with local schools to maintain a safe learning environment.