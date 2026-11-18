CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.– Two schools will see an increased law enforcement presence Wednesday as authorities investigate recent threats.
Accomack County Public Schools says the Chincoteague Combined School (CCS) shifted to virtual classes Nov. 17 after a threat against the school was discovered the day prior.
Officials say around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 16, CCS staff were alerted to a note found in a hallway which threatened a shooting at the school on Nov. 17.
The district says students were kept at school due to the threat referring to the next day, with classes moved online for Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
Students seen on surveillance in the area of the note around the time it was found were reportedly interviewed before dismissal, with investigators continuing to review footage after the school day ended. Officials say they were unable to identify a specific individual associated with the threat.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, the district announced Chincoteague Elementary School (CES) would immediately evacuate students due to a discovered threat.
Officials say that came after CES staff found writing on a bathroom wall which referenced possible violence at the school.
Police responded to clear the school as students were moved to the neighboring Chincoteague Center, then dismissed, according to the district.
Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller's office announced both schools would resume normal operations Nov. 18, with an increased police presence. A two-hour delay for all district schools was later announced.
Law enforcement continues to investigate both threats.
This follows recent threats at several schools across Delmarva in recent months, including one against Nandua Middle and High Schools in Accomack County in September.