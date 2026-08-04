CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Town Council sent an proposal for 8 p.m. quiet hours in the town back to the ordinance committee Monday night, according to Mayor Denise Bowden.
The proposal would move quiet hours up two hours from 10 p.m.
Some locals were not happy with the possibility of longer quiet hours, including local restaurant ChincoTiki Caribbean Bar and Grill.
The restaurant took to social media yesterday, saying they often have live music at their business, and the new quiet hours would have a major impact on them.
The current quiet hours of 10 p.m. were approved back in 2023, which moved the time up two hours from midnight.
Mayor Bowden says the ordinance committee will meet in September to discuss the proposal.