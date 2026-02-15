CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced the death of two wild ponies today.
They say Surfette and Hoppy died recently.
Surfette was an 8 year old Liver Chestnut who died from a broken neck. They say she lost her footing on the ice and landed the wrong way, but did not struggle.
Hoppy was a Bay Stallion, also known as Poseiden's Fury or Effie's Papa Bear, according to fire officials.
They say he passed away naturally and left his mark on the herd.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says they are keeping close watch of the ponies with the bitter cold temperatures this winter.