CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - It seems some people are getting a little too up close and personal with the Chincoteague ponies.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company is urging tourists and tour guides to stop pulling kayaks and boats onto the beaches where the ponies live.
Pictured above, is the zones you can and cannot land your kayak or boat along Chincoteague's beaches. The Captain of the fire company says it's a consistent issue where tour guides and tourists are breaking the law. He says, "Over the past year, especially, we've seen a number of tourists and visitors to the island who have no idea and even tour guides taking advantage of the area where you are not supposed to land," says Captain of the fire company Hunter Leonard.
Leonard says the fire department treats the wildlife as a priority but consequential measure will be taken if it persists. He says, "If it continues to be an issue that is not solvable we have already decided the ponies will be better off away from the public viewpoint." And that may mean moving the animals to the less-accessible north side of the island.
Brian Mac, a kayak tour guide with Assateague Explorer says he's noticed the problem. He stresses the importance on having a professional with you.
"When you're with a guided kayak tour you're with someone who knows the rules, who's going to enforce the rules, who's going to respect the ponies, and who's gonna respect nature. As opposed to somebody who might not be educated and know the rules [When not with a tour guide]," says Mac.
Residents on the island like Damian Jones say this is the first he's heard of this. He paddleboards and kayaks frequently but he says the wildlife on Chincoteague should come first. He says he hopes tourists and tour guides can follow the rules before it's too late and ponies are moved elsewhere.
Owner of Assateague Explorer Mark Coulbourne says this illegal activity and the chance of the horses leaving the south side of the island is a threat to his business. He explained, getting up close to a horse can change their natural behavior and that's why his guides stay clear of beaching their kayaks.
Leonard says the last thing they want to do is round up the ponies and move them. So, they'll be working on more signage in those illegal areas to educate the public.
If you are looking for a place to pull up your boat or kayak, the Little Beach Landing area is always a safe bet for you and the ponies. [Pictured above in green and black stripes].