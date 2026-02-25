Utility Crews

Choptank Electric Cooperative crews work alongside BARC Electric Cooperative to restore power in Wicomico County on Feb. 24. 

 BARC Electric Cooperative
MARYLAND– Choptank Electric Cooperative says all winter storm-related power outages have been repaired as of 4 a.m. on Feb. 25. 
 
Choptank Electric services communities across all of Maryland's Eastern Shore counties. 
 
The company says utility crews tirelessly restored power to over 22,000 homes since Feb. 22. 
 
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as these men and women worked as quickly and safely as possible,"Choptank said. "We are very appreciative of the linemen who traveled to assist our crews the last two days."
 
Visit Choptank Electric's website to view a live outage map and to learn more about reporting and tracking outages.
 
Photos courtesy of BARC Electric Cooperative working with us in Wicomico County late last night.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

