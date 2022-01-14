OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City’s city engineer, Terry McGean, has been selected by the city council to be the next city manager.
McGean will replace current city manager Doug Miller, who announced his resignation last month.
McGean began working for the town as city engineer in 1990 after earning his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.
“I am honored to be appointed to the position of city manager,” McGean said. “It has been my privilege to work beside the employees of the Town, and it is both a personal and professional highlight to serve in the capacity of City Manager. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents and visitors of Ocean City.”
Over the 30 years McGean has been with the town, McGean has played a significant role in various projects including the beach replenishment program, the public boat ramp construction at 64th Street, and the multiple convention center expansions. He is currently overseeing the Baltimore Avenue improvements, Boardwalk re-decking, new fire station plans, and the development of the downtown recreation complex.
McGean will begin role as city manager on Feb. 1, 2022.
“The Mayor and Council are eager and excited to begin work with Terry,” said City Council President Matt James. “Terry’s efforts in the town have shown the dedication and commitment he has to run all operations as city manager."