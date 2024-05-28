SALISBURY, MD– The City of Salisbury announced a partnership with Salisbury University to train youth transportation ambassadors ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.
The City says ambassadors will primarily be part-time and temporary staff focused on youth outreach.
The transportation safety program will teach safe practices for walking, riding bikes, using scooters and other forms of micro-mobility, according to a press release.
The ambassadors will also train high school students to serve as ambassadors to fellow high school and middle school students.
The City says it also intends to implement “walking school buses” and “biking buses” – groups of children walking or biking to school, escorted by one or more adults.
Officials say structured routes, timetables and volunteer schedules will be established with the goal of transitioning control to schools and volunteers.
No official start date has been announced for the program.