SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s Sustainability Advisory Committee, known as the Green Team, has received a $20,000 grant to expand pollinator habitat efforts within city limits.
The funding will support a coordinated initiative to increase public education, engagement and visibility of pollinator demonstration sites across the region.
Pollinators such as bees and butterflies are essential to healthy ecosystems and food production, yet their populations are declining. The project aims to address that trend locally by creating additional native pollinator gardens and meadows on city-owned, business-owned and residential properties. The sites will be tracked through a revitalized Lower Shore Pollinator Habitat Certified program to encourage participation and long-term stewardship.
Key components of the project include launching three to five new pollinator habitats in highly visible locations; developing and distributing multilingual educational materials; hosting at least a dozen outreach events, including community planting days; installing branded signage at demonstration sites; and promoting the campaign through social media, traditional media and public presentations.