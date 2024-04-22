SALISBURY, Md. - Neighbors in a community in Wicomico County community are hopeful that they could be one step closer to halting an off-road Jeep event scheduled to take place on county-owned land within Salisbury city limits. The latest effort to thwart the event are allegations the event would breach the City of Salisbury's zoning ordinances.
The event, known as the "Safari at the Quarry" is set to occur the first weekend of May on a property off Connelly Mill Road. For weeks, neighbors in the nearby "Shadow Hills" community have been voicing their concerns about potential noise, environmental harm, and negative impacts on property values.
Residents brought their concerns to city officials, alleging that the event violates city zoning laws. Neighbor Mike Goldberg said "This property, although owned by Wicomico County, lies within the corporate boundaries of the City of Salisbury, and the city has absolute authority to enforce its zoning code within city limits."
However, Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano contends that the county is exempt from the city's zoning rules. "There could be some questions about the residential aspect, but if they continue reading their own city code, it states that county entities are exempt, so we are exempt from any zoning regulations," Giordano said.
Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor told WBOC that the county's exemption applies only when the event is classified as "public." Taylor expressed doubts that this event meets that criteria and says on Friday he sent a letter to the event's organizer Live Wire Media and county leaders expressing the city's position and asking for their response.
Giordano says the event does count as a public event, because members of the public are welcome to attend.
Brad Hoffman of Live Wire Media tells WBOC he has not heard from the city "If the city reaches out to me then I'll have my side address it, and the county obviously would address it," Hoffman stated. He continued, "It's a few people stirring up the pot and making some rhetoric that's not applicable to what I do or what the Jeep community is all about."
County Executive Giordano confirmed receiving the city's letter and said that it has been forwarded to her attorneys, who are preparing a response.