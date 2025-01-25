REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has approved the site plan for the One Rehoboth Avenue, a mixed-use hotel and retail project.
On Friday, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission approved the site plan for One Rehoboth Avenue. One Rehoboth Avenue is a mixed-use hotel and retail project that had been under review for more than two years, according to the city. City officials say that developers can now move forward with working "to satisfy the imposed conditions and obtain a building permit."
According to the city, the proposed building will be "on the boardwalk between Rehoboth and Baltimore avenues". The building will have encompasses four above-ground stories. Three will be utilized as a hotel and the bottom floor as retail and restaurant space. There will also be an underground floor used for parking. The hotel will have 60 rooms, according to city officials.