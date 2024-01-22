WESTOVER, Md. - Have you ever dreamt of cruising down the road like the Blues Brothers?
Well, opportunity is knocking in Somerset County where a police car replica and classic car is for sale and ready to drive off the lot.
"It's got a 352 V8 in it. Turn the key, it fires right up, drives right down the road," said Alan "Baby Al" Holland, the current owner of the car.
The car is a 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie, the top trim level of one of Ford's most popular cars of the 1950s. In fact, the second generation Ford Fairlanes helped Ford to outsell Chevrolet for the first time since the 1930s.
Police agencies such as the NYPD and Tennessee State Police used late 50s Fairlanes as patrol vehicles.
Holland's car is not an actual police car, but it is painted in classic police black-and-white, and has a working rotating red beacon light on the roof.
The iconic car is a head-turner. In fact, Holland has loaned out the car to local businesses to drive traffic into their establishments.
"I brought it here to a buddy of mine's shop, J&M Auto, to kind of like bring attention to his business to help out the small businesses and stuff," Holland said.
So if you want to pretend to be the Delmarva Five-O, the car can be yours.
"I love old cars, but this kind of old car is not my style, so I want to see someone else get some use out of it, and I'd like to sell it," Holland said.
Holland is asking $6,000, and says the car only needs some cosmetic and brake work. You can contact Holland at 443-978-0529 or on Facebook.
And should this Fairlane find a home with you, just remember to keep the red beacon light off while on the street, (Md. Transportation Code § 22-227b) lest the real Maryland heat treat you to a ride to jail in a real cop car!