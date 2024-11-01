DAGSBORO, DE - The historic Clayton Theatre is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The theatre opened its doors in 1949 and is Delaware's final operating single-screen movie theater.
The Theatre's Legacy
The theatre's current owner, Joanne Howe, told WBOC that the theatre was built in 1948. Howe said the theatre was built during a time after World War II when movie theaters were popping up across the country.
Howe said the theatre's opening day was February 2nd, 1949, playing the film One Touch of Venus.
Since the theatre opened its doors, Howe said it's gone through multiple owners. In 2000, she and her husband bought the theatre, and have owned it ever since.
Howe told WBOC that it's been a rewarding 24 years of ownership.
"It's just amazing that we are still here," Howe said. "That is a testament to the people in the community helping to support us."
However, Howe said the journey has not always been easy. According to Howe, the theatre aired all of its films using its original 1949 projector until 2013. The theatre stopped after major studios stopped producing new movies on film, forcing the Clayton Theatre to convert to a digital projector. Howe said this was a major unforeseen cost.
"I had sent out a notice to the community and everybody came together," Howe said. "The firehouse had a fundraiser, which was just amazing. So we've been through some struggles, but we seem to always be able to make it through. Hopefully, we'll keep going.
Skye Brady is an avid fan of the theatre and works atthetheatre to help out where he can. Brady said he loves the community that's been built around the theatre, and that it holds a special place for him.
"It just brought back a lot of childhood memories of the theatres growing up," Brady said. "The new theatres are nice. They have reclining chairs and all that good stuff, which is fantastic. But, I don't think you get the feeling that you do in this theatre."
The owner said she hopes the theatre continues to be able to show movies for the community for another 75 years, if not longer.
Upcoming 75th Anniversary Events
The Clayton Theatre is hosting a week's worth of live and movie events in honor of their 75th birthday.
Friday, November 1st
7:30 pm - Alicia Maxwell Project
8:30 pm - The Jimmies
Saturday, November 2nd
7 pm - The Flamin' Caucasians
Sunday, November 3rd
3 pm - The Comedy of Frank Vignola and Friends
Monday, November 4th
7 pm - Sol Knopf Band's Ultimate Diamond
Tuesday, November 5th
7 pm - Eddie and the Cruisers (1983)
Wednesday, November 6th
7 pm - Country by Night
Tickets for the live events are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets for the movie are $7.50.
Those interested in more information about the Clayton Theatre, or about the upcoming events, can visit the theatre's website for more information.