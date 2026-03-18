Moving Trees

Heavy machinery removing fallen trees from Chris Patterson's front yard. 
KENT COUNTY, Del. -- It's been about 48 hours since two confirmed EF1 tornadoes ripped through Delmarva, tearing apart sections of Caroline County, Maryland and Kent County, Delaware. On Wednesday, neighbors were still picking up the pieces.
 
In Kent County, one area where ongoing cleanup efforts were spotted was the home of Chris Patterson on Paradise Alley Road near Felton. Monday night's storm ripped more than a dozen 60-foot trees from the ground near the Patterson’s property line.
 
"I've never been so scared in my life," said Patterson.
 
Considering the size of the toppled trees and the heavy machinery that was needed to move the fallen limbs, it's not hard to imagine why Monday's storm instilled so much fear.
 
"I just kept praying to the Lord, please Lord keep us safe, keep us safe," said Patterson.
 
Patterson and her next-door neighbor, Bob Frankel, said the sound of Monday's tornado, which they described as a freight-train whistle, is still very fresh in their minds.
 
"And I can assure you that, if you hear the train coming, it's too late," said Frankel.
 
One thing both of them are thankful for, however, is that Wednesday's cleanup efforts were limited to the trees lining their yards, rather than their homes.
 
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Mark Breeding on Fork Landing Road near Frederica. On Wednesday, we caught up with Breeding while he was repairing his roof.
 
"So, believe it or not, with all the, I guess it was 100mph winds, it lifted up the purlin underneath my metal roof, and it was up a good inch or so," said Breeding. "I do have some pictures, but the nails, it had actually pushed the nails up underneath the metal."
 
Breeding said the storm came and went within about 15 seconds, but that was more than enough to cause significant damage. The tornado ripped apart Breeding's roof, moved his dog's kennel off its foundation and ripped massive, I mean massive, trees from the ground.
 
"I've never seen nothing like it in my life," said Breeding.
 
Havoc caused by Monday's storms is still lingering across parts of Kent County. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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