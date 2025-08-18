MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced upcoming painting work on two bridges on SR 1 scheduled to begin in late August.
According to DelDOT, bridge cleaning and painting of bridges BR 3-003N and BR 3-003S between ST 36 Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street in Milford is scheduled to start on August 22. The department says the work is expected to be completed in late Fall 2025, depending on weather conditions.
While work is underway, officials say drivers can expect lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., though closures are not expected for the full duration, only key activities. DelDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones and plan for minor delays.
More information on this and other DelDOT projects can be found here.