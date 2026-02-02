SALISBURY, Md. - After weeks of biting cold across Delmarva, many are showing signs of winter fatigue, adjusting daily routines and looking for any hint of a lasting warm-up.
At Sage Diner North, Peter Tzourellas said the cold has been a drag on business, especially for an older customer base that is less likely to head out when temperatures stay low.
“It definitely affects business,” Tzourellas said. “It slows everything down and there is nothing you can really do about it either. You just have to show up and then hope the people show up.”
He said some customers take one step outside and decide it is not worth it, choosing to stay in and wait it out. He added that business typically rebounds when warmer weather returns and activity in the local college community picks up again.
Around town, the cold has also turned simple chores into ongoing headaches. Joe Gilmore said he waited too long to stock up on ice melt, and the result is still sitting in his driveway.
“My driveway still has ice on it as we speak,” Gilmore said.
He said the cold has pushed more time indoors, but not everyone is staying put completely. Gilmore said he and his wife have been spending more time in the indoor heat, while he tries to stick with the gym a few days a week.
“These are just part of it,” he said, gesturing to his winter gear. “I got my muffler and heavy coat. My wife and I have been staying inside a lot by the fireplace.”
For others, the constant chill means piling on layers and dealing with lingering ice around homes and neighborhoods. Deborah Ritz said she has been bundling up every time she steps outside.
“I wear lots of layers, no less than four all the time,” Ritz said.
Some say the cold can be more than an inconvenience when health concerns are involved. John Williamson, who is recovering from spinal surgery, said winter weather can complicate everyday needs, from keeping up with basic tasks to worrying about access to supplies and services.
“The people that depend on getting to the pharmacy, stuff like that, I can’t imagine the hardship,” Williamson said.
Groundhog Day brought another reminder that winter is still in charge, at least for now. Whether or not Punxsutawney Phil is right, many across the Eastern Shore had the same message: they are ready for spring.