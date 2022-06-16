ANNAPOLIS, Md. - On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), urging faster implementation of mobile sports betting in Maryland.
Thursday morning, the Commission blamed House Bill 940 for slowing them down.
SWARC Chairman Thomas M. Brandt, Jr. said that law set unique requirements for evaluating applications for mobile gaming operations in the state.
"Unlike any other jurisdiction there's a significant deliberative effort to enable small businesses, minority owned businesses and women owned businesses to have equity positions and to participate in the growth of the new sports wagering industry," Brandt said in response to the Governor's letter.
According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, one of the goals of the requirements in HB0940 is to ensure Maryland local businesses have a fair shot at licensure.
Maryland neighbors agree with keeping the business local, but don't agree with the means.
"I think the local, small businesses should have first dibs," said Benjamin S. of Salisbury. "The money should stay here in Maryland and hopefully stay local, too."
David Rhodes of Westover didn't think the rules should be so complicated, which they aren't in neighboring states.
"To keep people from driving to another state, I think it should be the same way here and let Maryland benefit from it," Rhodes said.
In Thursday's morning meeting, SWARC set a special meeting for June 29 to present the first drafts of the application.
The Commission hopes to start applications later in the summer.