CRISFIELD, MD -- The 48th annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake was held at the Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield on Wednesday.
Organizers told WBOC they began setting up last Thursday for the event, and over 100 volunteers worked ahead of today to steam 25,000 crabs and 700 dozen ears of corn.
Scott Tawes' family has run the event for decades, and said he personally has been part of the event for 45 years. Tawes said he loves to volunteer at the event each year.
"After about a half hour of pumping out food this fast, you become an expert at it very quickly," Tawes said.
Tawes said the event is about more than just seafood for the town.
"The community loves it. It's very well received, in my opinion. We all look forward to it. It's like a holiday," Tawes said. "This is the big event that helps fund everything in a small town like Crisfield. It's a tradition, you know? We love it."
Over at the lunch tables, WBOC asked for reviews on the food.
"We're kind of picky crab eaters," visitor Tom Myers said. "It's why we steam our own crab at home. But we are liking these."
"You can't complain when it comes to crabs, so I'm happy," Dennis Spence said.
Visitor Melva Bolden, who was at the event for the first time, told WBOC she was surprised by how busy it was.
"The main part is standing in line and waiting for your food," Bolden said. "But once you get it, it's worth the wait."
Multiple people also said the event helps get the community together.
"I have seen a lot of people that I know and family I haven't seen in a while," Bolden said.
"It's good to check up on people and see how things have been going," Spence said. "And to see how things have changed, especially if this is the only time you ever catch up."