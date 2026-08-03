DOVER, Del. - Cars lined the street and neighbors gathered on foot Monday as volunteers unloaded boxes of fresh food and pantry staples for a free mobile pantry distribution aimed at helping families in need.
The event, held in front of the Thomas Collins Building in Dover's Capital Green community, was organized by community leaders Tasha Barlow and Neka Stratton in partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware. Residents from Capital Green, Sussex Green and Senate View were invited to receive groceries on a first-come, first-served basis.
For organizers, the turnout underscored a growing need for food assistance in the community.
"It just shows how many people out here, they really need this assistance and they're not getting it on a regular basis," organizer Neka Stratton said. "So that's our motive is to help those just less fortunate that can't help themselves."
The distribution comes at a time when many families are feeling financial strain during the summer months, when children are out of school and household food costs can increase.
"Giving back is so important right now because the kids are out of school," organizer Tasha Barlow said. "Food stamps are coming very little now, and people are getting concerned and worried. So we just felt like if we jumped in and did something, the community would make a difference."
Dozens of volunteers worked together to unload the Food Bank truck, organize food into an assembly line and quickly load groceries into waiting vehicles and reusable bags.
For Michelle Field, who both volunteered and received food, helping others was just as important as receiving assistance.
"To be able to volunteer and help, it's a good feeling," Field said. "This is a blessing to other people. I don't like anybody to go hungry."
The Food Bank of Delaware's truck driver, Frank Coverdale, said bringing food directly into neighborhoods helps reach residents who may not have reliable transportation.
"A lot of people don't have transportation, and they can just walk right over and get some items," Coverdale said.
After more than two decades delivering food across Delaware, Coverdale said the demand continues to grow.
"I've been doing this probably close to 23 or 24 years, and I've never seen it like this," he said.
Organizers hope Monday's event will become the first of many community food distributions.
"If we can feed people, then we can sleep better at night knowing that we did our part," Barlow said. "We just need more people like us to join us to help us make better days like this. Everywhere in Dover, anywhere in Delaware. All communities need this."
They say their long-term goal is to expand similar distributions to more neighborhoods, ensuring families across Dover have easier access to fresh food and pantry staples.