DELMAR, De. - People in Delmar and beyond are not letting the memory of Corporal Keith Heacook fade.
Two years ago Tuesday, the Delmar Police Corporal was attacked while responding to a call in the Yorkshire Estates neighborhood.
Days later, he succumbed to his injuries.
"Corporal Keith Heacook Etched in Our Hearts Forever" is the message read on a memorial in Delmar's park.
The message is on the minds of many.
Vickie Rohrer was on scene shortly after the attack helping feed first responders.
"I feel like the community needs to come together and help each other out when it's possible and today just brings it all back. That's a day we'll never forget. Never forget," she said.
Delmar, Maryland Mayor Ben Jorden remembers his run ins with Corporal Heacook fondly.
"I may or may not have been pulled over a couple of times by Keith and may or may not have gotten a ticket or two," he joked.
"With Keith it's every time you saw him there was never a dull moment there was never not a joke or something that just to kind of lift the people's spirits around him," Mayor Jorden said.
As for the Corporal's legacy, the annual Heacook Fest is a big part of remembering his sacrifice.
Organizer Doug Marshall says the event also shows law enforcement that this community has it's back.
"All money goes to Tunnel to Towers, Operation We Care and Behind the Line. These are three majorly important institutions, I saw what they did for the family of Glenn Hilliard and Keith Heacook and I was really honored to name them as beneficiaries this year," he said.
Marshall says he is watching the weather closely but stresses the concert is rain or shine.
He asks if there is rain you bring your four wheel drive vehicle.
Jimmy Charles and Locash are headlining.