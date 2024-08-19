CAMBRIDGE, MD — A heartwarming 10th birthday celebration took place in Cambridge on Monday for a very special boy, Jeremiah Shaw.
The community came together for a parade to show their love and support for Jeremiah, who has autism, along with a rare condition known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which causes intense seizures. He also has narrow degenerative disorder - which can result in his brain and body shutting down at any moment. Just last month, Jeremiah was placed on hospice.
“Every day is a blessing with him,” said his mother Maschell Hines. “Hopefully, we keep this up, but it’s not easy. It’s a lot of anxiety. You have to have a lot of faith to deal with this on a daily basis.”
Knowing Jeremiah’s deep love for the firehouse, which he visits frequently his mother reached out to the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company with a special request. The result was an unforgettable birthday parade that included not only the fire company but also emergency services and law enforcement from across the Eastern Shore, along with bikers, truck drivers, and dozens of neighbors who all came out to show their support.
“I think this is the best thing we’ve done in the 20 years I’ve been here.” said Ben McCarter from Cambridge Fire Rescue. "Every fire department in Dorchester county came here, but even private - to trucking companies, bikers, and family groups. All law enforcement in the county is coming. So everybody pulled together here... and that's how it should be and its good to see it that way."
As the parade made its way past Jeremiah’s home, the young boy’s face lit up with joy. The event culminated in a special gift—Jeremiah’s very own firefighter helmet, a symbol of his connection to the local firehouse and the community that stands behind him.
When asked about his special day, Jeremiah said it was the “best birthday ever.”