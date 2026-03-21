Community supports Sussex County students with clothing donations

MILLSBORO, Del. — Hundreds of clothing items were donated in Millsboro on Saturday to help students in Sussex County who may not have enough to wear to school. Community members filled a school bus with shirts, shoes, and more during the first-ever “Stuff the Bus Challenge” clothing fundraiser.
The event was organized by Clothing Our Kids in partnership with the American Legion and the Jolly Trolley, with donations collected throughout the day at the American Legion post in Millsboro.
The trolley bus was filled with items such as tops, shorts, underwear, and pants. Karen Kramer with Simply Southern brought several boxes of donations to support the effort.
“It’s very important,” Kramer said. “I mean, and kids, especially because, you know, they have to rely on, you know, what their parents have to give. And so it's always good to have these causes that help children. You know, during the summer, back to school, those kind of things.”
Since its creation, Clothing Our Kids has provided clothing to more than 40,000 children across Sussex County. Volunteers say behind every donated shirt or pair of shoes is a student preparing to walk into a classroom with more confidence.
Roberta Bass of Dagsboro also contributed financially to the cause, helping organizers raise thousands of dollars in addition to the clothing donations.
“I came today because it's very important,” Bass said. “And to deliver the funds that will buy the children's clothing, and help them to have maybe a better appearance when they go to school, because that's important to children and to help their families.”
Organizers say many students in the county face challenges that aren’t always visible, including a lack of basic clothing. Pam Fleuette with Clothing Our Kids says the organization works closely with school nurses and guidance counselors to identify and assist those students discreetly.
“Some children are homeless in this county,” Fleuette said. “Some children are going to school in the same clothing every day. So with the help of the nurses and guidance counselors at the schools, we're able to identify and help these children.”
By the end of the event, the bus was packed with donations — a sign, organizers say, of a community coming together to support local students and help ensure they have what they need to succeed in the classroom.